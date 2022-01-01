Ole Miss fans prepare for New Year's day Sugar Bowl

Brian Kelly's daughter went viral on TikTok after her father left for LSU. Since Kelly was recently hired as a head coach at LSU, his daughter Grace Kelly--who is a senior at Notre Dame--shared a TikTok reacting to her father's departure for the south. "When you still have to graduate...
Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
It would be hard to argue that anyone but Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban has been at the helm of the Crimson Tide's football program since 2007, and has brought the team eight SEC championships, six national championships and a collective 177-24 record since taking over as head coach.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart says Brock Bowers is dealing with a shoulder injury that led to him coming out of the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal on Friday night. Bowers led the Bulldogs with 6 catches for 68 yards and an opening touchdown that sparked...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
The Georgia Bulldogs posted a blowout win over the Michigan Wolverines in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but coach Kirby Smart was in no mood to celebrate. With time running out in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win, Georgia players were preparing to give Smart the traditional Gatorade bath. Smart, however, was not having it. In fact, he even called timeout to put a stop to it.
Another football game and another fan fight. Take a look as a woman is injured during a fight at Thursday night’s Peach Bowl game between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. This Pittsburgh piece of trash needs to spend some time in jail! (At least he had more fight in him than his football team did)
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
Georgia put on a show on Friday night, dismantling Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The game felt over in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Georgia’s blowout win. He was in the broadcast booth calling the game last night with Chris Fowler.
With Alabama's 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, college football fans and Group of 5 detractors may be tempted to suggest the Bearcats — the first Group of 5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff — were not deserving of their playoff berth.
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
The Georgia Bulldogs spent most of the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Friday, they sure looked like it, dropping the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the national semifinals at the Orange Bowl and moving onto the College Football Playoff Championship Game where they’ll face the only team to beat them this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Baylor Bears will take on Ole Miss in the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, and fans are excited!. “Oh, we’re really excited. We came two years ago, and we’re looking forward to a Baylor victory this time,” says Baylor fan Charlie Piscacek.
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are advancing to yet another national championship game, but Saban doesn’t seem thrilled. Most college football coaches would be ecstatic with the prospect of winning the Cotton Bowl. Most coaches would be beaming after beating a team by 21 points in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
