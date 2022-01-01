Ole Miss fans prepare for New Year's day Sugar Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs posted a blowout win over the Michigan Wolverines in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but coach Kirby Smart was in no mood to celebrate. With time running out in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win, Georgia players were preparing to give Smart the traditional Gatorade bath. Smart, however, was not having it. In fact, he even called timeout to put a stop to it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO