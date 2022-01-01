Chicagoans protest gun violence against kids on South Side after release of crime stats

There was a march on the city's South Side to bring attention to the surge in gun violence involving children.

The number of shootings involving children 15 years old and younger has gone up 18% in 2021.

"It makes no sense that young kids are being shot down in Chicago in record numbers in 2021," said Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters, Inc. "So we're saying today, 'no more kids being killed in Chicago in 2022.'"

Organizers have called the march "No Kids Die in the Chi."

Organizers said at least 64 people under the age of 17 were shot and killed this year in the city.