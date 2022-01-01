Plant-Based Resolution Boxes

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

