Plant-Based Resolution Boxes

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAllplants is on a mission to make eating more plants easy, exciting and delicious, and it is launching a plant-based resolution box to support many people who will...

www.trendhunter.com

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
#Plant#Comfort Foods#Food Drink#Allplants
montecitojournal.net

Montecito’s First Plant-Based Market

Montecito and Santa Barbara locals have opened Montecito’s first “meatless” market, PLNT PWRD MRKT (i.e. Plant Powered Market), in Coast Village Walk on Coast Village Road. Borne after owner Tim Morton-Smith and his wife, Kamren, found themselves buying plant-based items mostly online instead of in local stores, the goal of opening the market was to help other vegan and plant-based enthusiasts have a local place to get everything they need to live a meatless lifestyle.
One Green Planet

Plant-Based Bolognese Recalled for Dairy Allergen

Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit is being recalled after an allergen was found in the food that was not recognized on the label. The Food and Drug Administration announced that it had found undeclared milk in the recipe for the plant-based bolognese meal kit. Seviroli Foods products containing milk were packaged with the Aplenty Rotini, making the plant-based label incorrect.
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Pastry Products

The Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice is being launched by the UK-based brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy a meat-free option that is balanced, flavorful and savory. The product is characterized by its vegan-friendly recipe that has sliced white mushrooms along with chestnut mushrooms in the mix alongside a vegan cream and white wine sauce. The filled is contained inside a light puff pastry that has just a hint of lemon zest to finish it off.
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sous-Vide Bites

These plant-based sous-vide bites are made with vegan-friendly versions of eggs and they feature globally inspired recipes to share a taste of cuisines from around the world. The Just Plant-Based Sous-Vide Egg Bites can be found in varieties like Roasted Potato Red Bell Pepper Dill (inspired by America,) Mushroom Sweet Potato Furikake (inspired by Japan) and Roasted Poblano Black Beans Chili Powder (inspired by Mexico.)
TrendHunter.com

Savory Plant-Based Snacks

Pickled Onion Monster Feet and Smokey Flavoured Streakers are Crave's newest plant-based snacks and they are made with maize. These vegan snacks are free from gluten, corn, milk, eggs and lactose, and they represent better-for-you alternatives to conventional non-vegan snacks. With these snacks, which are full of tangy and smokey flavors, the brand is getting into savory snacks for the first time ever. Intentionally, these snacks were developed to be "tongue-in-cheek, fun, and full of flavor," as described by Crave founder Rob Brice.
thebeet.com

The Beet’s Plant-Based Diet Recipe: JUST Egg Classic Omelet

Kick off the new year with an omelet so good you’ll stop eating cholesterol for breakfast. Made from plants, JUST Egg is cholesterol-free and cooks just like an egg. It’s packed with clean, sustainable protein and good-for-you cholesterol-lowering polyunsaturated fat. JUST Egg uses 98 percent less water, has a 93 percent smaller carbon footprint and uses 86 percent less land than conventional animal sources. JUST Egg is healthier in a way chicken eggs could only aspire to be.
foodrevolution.org

Plant-Based Sheet Pan Meals for Quick & Easy Dinners

Do you typically walk into your kitchen after a long day of work and think, “Gee, I’m really looking forward to a long, complicated, and tiring evening of meal prep?”. Let’s face it, full-on cooking every day can become a drag, especially if you’re dealing with time constraints brought on by your work schedule, commute, or other responsibilities. If you want dinner on the table at a reasonable hour, you may have to rely on meal prep and batch cooking, so all you have to do in the evening is combine and heat the various elements of the meal.
vegoutmag.com

Plant-Based Deli Galioto’s Reopens in NYC

The all-vegan Italian spot makes its second debut with new menu items such as calamari, chicken parm, and more!. This week, plant-based deli Galioto’s reopens in NYC. Cofounded by Nicole Galioto and the JaJaJa Group, Galioto’s opened last year on Mulberry St in NYC’s Little Italy, providing a well-curated selection of plant-based Italian goods, as well as made-to-order dishes and prepared vegan specialties. Now, the restaurant makes its second debut as a chef-driven concept led by Executive Chef Mario Buccellati, formerly of Dirt Candy and Avant Garden.
myfitnesspal.com

Ultimate Grocery Guide: Plant-Based Diet

I’ve been a plant-based eater for most of my life. While there’s no official definition for the term plant-based, the concept has grown to mean something different to everyone. For me, it means plant foods play a major role in my diet, but I don’t exclude non-plant foods like cheese, fish and eggs. I’ll eat these and other animal-derived foods, but only as a complement to my mostly plant-based diet. Most of my plate is filled with greens, vegetables, nuts and seeds … and that is what my body prefers.
alive.com

A Plant-Based Holiday Meal

It’s time for a holiday feast! With “festive” officially allowed back in our vocabularies, you’re not alone if you’re looking forward to a more celebratory holiday this year. While you’re busy being grateful for more (Zoom-less) time with family or enjoying some mulled wine with friends, why not also highlight the joys that elegant meat-free meals can bring?
Clean Eating

This Plant-Based Falafel Pizza Combines Two of Our Fave Meals in One

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. If there are two go-to takeout meals most of us can’t resist, it’s pizza and falafel. But why opt for restaurant versions that can...
foodmanufacturing.com

Taste Test: NotMilk's Plant-Based Milk Alternative

Founded in 2015, food technology company NotCo makes plant-based milk and meat replacement products, and one of them is NotMilk. A mixture of ingredients that includes pea protein, cabbage concentrate and pineapple juice, the company describes the beverage as one that tastes, cooks and blends like dairy milk. It’s available...
One Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Holiday Dinner Condiments

Plates are often already piled high at the holiday dinner table, but there is always room for extra bits of this and that to make the meal that ever bit more special. Sweet potatoes, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, parsnips, bread rolls, and a nut loaf are simply delicious, but what about the gravy, apple sauce, cranberry sauce, and the stuffing? Mince pies, apple pies, pecan pies, and the Christmas pudding are all heavenly, but what about the whipped cream and the brandy sauce?
One Green Planet

12 Plant-Based Christmas Dinner Squash Recipes

These 12 squash recipes pack so much flavor and color, they will definitely grab all the attention at your Christmas table or holiday party. They can stand alone as a main dish or a side, are filled with all kinds of delicious seasonal flavors. We also highly recommend downloading the...
TrendHunter.com

Refrigerated Plant-Based Sesame Milks

The Planting Hope Company has expanded its existing portfolio of products to provide consumers with some new options to incorporate into their lifestyle when seeking out an eco-friendly alternative to conventional milk. The new products come in the form of the 48-ounce refrigerated Unsweetened Original and Unsweetened Vanilla Sesame Milks,...
