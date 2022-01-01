Cade Cunningham, seven other Pistons exit COVID protocols

Cade Cunningham is among the Pistons players who exited the NBA's COVID protocols on Friday. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph, Saben Lee, Trey Lyles, Rodney McGruder and two-way rookie Chris Smith have all exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the Pistons, James Edwards III of The Athletic relays.

All eight players are listed as out for Saturday’s contest against San Antonio due to reconditioning. The Pistons’ next game after Saturday will be Monday against the Bucks, when several of the players could return to action. Second-year big man Isaiah Stewart is now the lone player still in the protocols for Detroit.

In other COVID-related news, Nuggets point guard Monte Morris has become the fourth Denver player to enter the protocols in the past two days, joining Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. Morris has started all 32 of his games this season (30 minutes), averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest on a .479/.380/.783 shooting line.

The Nuggets signed Davon Reed to his third 10-day hardship contract Thursday, and they reportedly plan to sign Rayjon Tucker to a deal as well.