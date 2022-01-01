ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MGM Springfield event brings in the New Year

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH1M3_0daEXLbA00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve at MGM Springfield is going on as planned.

No changes made to MGM Springfield’s New Year’s Eve event

As for the New Year’s Eve party, Broadway’s Rock of Ages is currently performing in the Ballroom but there are other ways you can join in on the fun. As midnight approaches, guests will be invited inside the ARIA Ballroom to dance in the New Year with DJ Mad Maxx at 11 p.m. No tickets are required for this event.

Masks were recommended but not required for guests. However, that’ll change on January 3rd when the city’s indoor mask mandate goes into affect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Springfield#Weather#Dj#Dance#Ballroom#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

InFocus: COVID-19 regional update

This week on 22News InFocus we're going to get an update on the pandemic in our region with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, who has been on the front line of the pandemic from the beginning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event last year. However, the city decided earlier this week […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy