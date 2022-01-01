ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s 100th Birthday Documentary Will Still Premiere as Planned

By Jonathan Howard
 1 day ago
There were less than three weeks until Betty White turned 100. While she has passed, the documentary celebrating the date will move forward. Theaters are going to be showing the documentary. White agreed to be a part of the film. It is intended to show a look at the actress’s life....

romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
WCVB

Betty White: Her life in photos

Betty White, whose television career spanned more than 80 years, has died. She was 99 years old. Look through the slideshow above to see some of the highlights of her decadeslong TV career.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
TVOvermind

Here’s Everything You Should Know About Betty White’s 100th Birthday Party

Betty White is turning 100 in January, and we are all invited to her party. The actress has more than nine decades of experience in entertainment, starting out when she was 8 years old working on radio. Today, she continues to entertain fans of all generations. Some were introduced to her from the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, while others, younger fans saw her from TV hits like Hot In Cleveland and Community. White is also perhaps best known for being one of the longest-living, continuously active entertainers in Hollywood. Only a few like her remain active in front of the screen, including Mel Brookes and Dick Van Dyke. Talking about her longevity with People, White said she can attribute her long life to her sense of humor. “Again, having a sense of humor,” she says. “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.” On January 17, Betty White is going to be celebrating her 100th birthday, and it’s going to be an all-out affair, with everyone from Hollywood celebrating. Here’s everything we know about Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday party celebration.
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
TVLine

Betty White Remembered by Co-Stars, Hollywood Admirers: 'My God, How Bright Heaven Must Be Right Now'

Betty White is being remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood admirers following her passing at the age of 99. The legendary actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-around sweetheart died Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted...
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
Outsider.com

Betty White Says Robert Redford Is Still ‘The One,’ And Ryan Reynolds ‘Can’t Get Over’ Her

“Golden Girls” star Betty White talks about her crush on Robert Redford. She also wonders if Ryan Reynolds will ever get over his crush. Betty White is a laugh riot. When the “Golden Girl” is not making us laugh in her roles, she is doing so in real life. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, White wonders if her co-star Ryan Reynolds has gotten over his crush yet.
