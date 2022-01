Pat Sajak has a busy week ahead of him. Our favorite Wheel of Fortune host has an upcoming schedule packed full of anniversaries and holidays. Of course, first thing’s first – Christmas is tomorrow. Then on December 28th, the star will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his first Wheel of Fortune on NBC daytime tv. That important milestone is followed by his 32nd wedding anniversary on December 31st. Sajak’s busy week ends with a day that everyone simultaneously looks forward to and dreads – New Years Day. Sajak is no different than the rest of us, and ends his detailed schedule with this: “And it almost has to be better than 2021, doesn’t it? Well, doesn’t it?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO