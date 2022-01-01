The Matrix And Gender Identity: The Trans Narrative Behind The Wachowskis’ Sci-Fi Classic

At a certain point, the Fast and Furious films should be considered sci-fi, right? I’m saying yes, and I’m saying now is that point. We included the ragtag family’s first venture to space in our round-up of the best sci-fi films of 2021, but it’s also worth considering that pretty much every blockbuster—every superhero, every videogame adaptation—at least has a few elements that blur the line between the fantastic and the technologically-driven. Some on this list blur that line as well, but always approach their speculative ideas with a compelling vision. Does that mean they go to space? Often. How about back into the Matrix? Yep, they do that too. But, sometimes, sci-fi means a control room where you can watch peoples’ lives play out on closed-circuit TVs. Sometimes it means dating a hunky ‘bot. And sometimes, it just means watching Nicolas Cage get his balls blown to kingdom come. If that’s not science, I don’t want to know what is.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO