We are sticking our heads into the sand regarding the reality of omicron, and the results may be catastrophic. Omicron took over from delta in the U.S. last month, as it’s a vastly more infectious variant of COVID-19 and our vaccines offer much lower protection from infection without a booster. Still, surveys show that omicron has had very little impact on the willingness of Americans to get a booster — or even get a first vaccine dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO