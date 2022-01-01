Crews respond to fire at Miamisburg hotel

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at the Rodeway Inn on Byers Rd. in Miamisburg.

According to Miamisburg Police, the fire started in a room at the hotel. No one was in the room when it started and crews were able to evacuate guests in surrounding rooms.

No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.