Towson University Groups Create Care Packages For Members Unable To Go Home For Holidays

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – All Robert Morris University students must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester. Regardless of vaccination status, students will be required to get tested on campus between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, the university announced Friday. Students who don’t comply could be removed from housing and barred from in-person classes, RMU said. Students who can prove they tested negative within 48 hours before they get to campus and students infected in the past 90 days are exempt, the university said. The university made the decision after consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC in an effort to prevent the virus from disrupting the return to campus, especially with the Omicron variant causing cases and hospitalizations to surge. RMU is encouraging students to get vaccinated and avoid large crowds. Masks will still be required during the spring semester.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO