NBA

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Starting against Timberwolves

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Forrest is starting Friday's game against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Trent Forrest coming off Utah's bench Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mike Conley sat out Friday's game due to rest, but on the second night of the back-to-back set, he is getting the green light. He'll also (obviously) start, so Forrest is heading back to the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
State
Minnesota State
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
Person
Trent Forrest
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
#Timberwolves#Jazz#The Salt Lake Tribune
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Who Would Win A 1-On-1 Game Between Him And Allen Iverson: "He Could Beat Me On The Perimeter, But I Could Take Him In The Post. He’s So Quick And Small. But It’s A Challenge I Won't Back Away."

It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
NBA
