Jazz's Trent Forrest: Starting against Timberwolves

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 120-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. It was his season-high in points, with 39. So under the #PointsAreEverything perspective, yes it was! Case closed! I’m going to go celebrate New Years Eve with my friends now.
Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mike Conley sat out Friday's game due to rest, but on the second night of the back-to-back set, he is getting the green light. He'll also (obviously) start, so Forrest is heading back to the bench.
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley sat out Friday's game due to rest, but on the second night of the back-to-back set, he is getting the green light. He'll also (obviously) start, so Trent Forrest is heading back to the bench.
Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the most skillful players in the history of the NBA. T-Mac was a superstar sensation and became a fan favorite because of his flashy play. Many fans would tune into McGrady's game to see how he handled one-on-one situations. And now, McGrady is...
It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
When an NBA player returns from a major injury, he often does so incrementally. That player, no matter his pre-injury status, often comes off the bench and plays short minutes at first to help get re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. This step in rehab would theoretically be even more important to someone returning from multiple major injuries, as Klay Thompson is trying to do following a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the past two years.
On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Matty Breisch from Section 215 to talk about the latest topics related top the Sixers. We jump right into the latest games played by the 76ers. The podcast opens up with the embarrassing loss at home versus the Miami Heat....
