Lakers' Trevor Ariza: Available Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting a majority of their players — and head coach Frank Vogel — back from health and safety protocols as they prepare to face the hugely shorthanded and struggling Portland Trail Blazers. L.A. is finally getting healthy after nearly two weeks of...
Trevor Ariza has exited the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to the Lakers’ injury report for their Friday game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 36-year-old is listed as questionable to play with “return to competition reconditioning.”. With Ariza’s return to the roster, only Lakers...
Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 free agency, and that decision allowed the Golden State Warriors to dominate the rest of the league for a few years. However, things could have turned out very differently. The Golden State Warriors notably beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015...
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the most skillful players in the history of the NBA. T-Mac was a superstar sensation and became a fan favorite because of his flashy play. Many fans would tune into McGrady's game to see how he handled one-on-one situations. And now, McGrady is...
When Julius Randle went into the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, it was a huge hit for the Knicks. They lost their leading scorer, a second-team All-NBA star who carried them last season. Then, as the Knicks readied for Friday night’s game against the host Thunder, they lost...
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris made his return to the court today, dropping a team-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and 2 assists in the 91-82 win over Boston. But don't let his performance fool you: Morris isn't quite feeling himself. As he revealed to the media after the...
Across the country, mostly in the living rooms of their parents’ homes, the NBA's 2020 draft class sat with bated breath. Separated by physical proximity, they were united in their collective hopes and aspirations. As expected, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball were the first three to hear...
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
Jackson (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. Jackson cleared the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday but was questionable Friday due to conditioning issues. He'll be able to return to the court against Toronto, but it's possible that he could have a minutes restriction.
Comments / 0