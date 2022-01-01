ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Trevor Ariza: Available Friday

Ariza (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's game against the Trail...

Trevor Ariza returns from health and safety protocols

Trevor Ariza has exited the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to the Lakers’ injury report for their Friday game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 36-year-old is listed as questionable to play with “return to competition reconditioning.”. With Ariza’s return to the roster, only Lakers...
Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Obi Toppin, Knicks can't get much going against Thunder

When Julius Randle went into the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, it was a huge hit for the Knicks. They lost their leading scorer, a second-team All-NBA star who carried them last season. Then, as the Knicks readied for Friday night’s game against the host Thunder, they lost...
Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
This is the opportunity Obi Toppin has been waiting for

Across the country, mostly in the living rooms of their parents’ homes, the NBA's 2020 draft class sat with bated breath. Separated by physical proximity, they were united in their collective hopes and aspirations. As expected, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball were the first three to hear...
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Available Friday

Jackson (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. Jackson cleared the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday but was questionable Friday due to conditioning issues. He'll be able to return to the court against Toronto, but it's possible that he could have a minutes restriction.
