Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, And Kim Woo Seok Begin A Dangerous Cohabitation In “Bulgasal”

By C. Hong
Soompi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN has released new stills of “Bulgasal” ahead of its upcoming episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who...

www.soompi.com

Soompi

Lee Jin Wook And Gong Seung Yeon Are A Married Couple Ready To Fight To The Death In “Bulgasal”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Jin Wook and Gong Seung Yeon’s fiery marriage!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
koalasplayground.com

tvN Sat-Sun Fantasy Drama Bulgasal with Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara Takes a One Way Ratings Fall from 6% to 4% Range 4-episodes In

The hullabaloo around jTBC Sat-Sun drama Snowdrop and its highly controversial premiere last weekend overshadowed the same time arrival of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Bulgasal (Immortal Souls). Starring Lee Jin Woo, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon, I wasn’t personally interested but it was occupying what has been tvN’s prime airing slot taking over for Jirisan. It actually premiered to decent ratings at 6.346% which doubled what Snowdrop got in its first episode in the 3% range, but since then it’s been a slide in one direction. Episode 2 got 5.826%, episode 3 with 4.775% and episode 4 brought in 4.128%. Since I’m not watching, the first week reviews from K-netizens were predominately positive with an interesting premise, dark and gripping emotional threads, and solid acting from the leads. So I’m not sure why the ratings are dropping unless the historical period was what was good and the modern day story less so hence once the drama went to the present day the viewers started to fall. No matter what, tvN has this drama to anchor the weekend slot until Twenty Five, Twenty One with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri arrives in February 2022.
