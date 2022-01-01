Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, And Kim Woo Seok Begin A Dangerous Cohabitation In “Bulgasal”

The hullabaloo around jTBC Sat-Sun drama Snowdrop and its highly controversial premiere last weekend overshadowed the same time arrival of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Bulgasal (Immortal Souls). Starring Lee Jin Woo, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon, I wasn’t personally interested but it was occupying what has been tvN’s prime airing slot taking over for Jirisan. It actually premiered to decent ratings at 6.346% which doubled what Snowdrop got in its first episode in the 3% range, but since then it’s been a slide in one direction. Episode 2 got 5.826%, episode 3 with 4.775% and episode 4 brought in 4.128%. Since I’m not watching, the first week reviews from K-netizens were predominately positive with an interesting premise, dark and gripping emotional threads, and solid acting from the leads. So I’m not sure why the ratings are dropping unless the historical period was what was good and the modern day story less so hence once the drama went to the present day the viewers started to fall. No matter what, tvN has this drama to anchor the weekend slot until Twenty Five, Twenty One with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri arrives in February 2022.

