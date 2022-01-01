Chipola finishes 2021 with a win over East Georgia State
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola men’s basketball team took down East Georgia State 88-51 on Friday.
The Indians are now 14-2 on the season and will take on Gulf Coast on Tuesday to kick off Panhandle Conference play.
