Panama City, FL

Young entrepreneur awarded $5,000 loan

By Thomas Shults
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Lead Coalition and the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church gave a $5,000 scholarship to young entrepreneur Kaibrie Mickey on Friday.

Mickey owns “Mickey Standard”, a car detailing shop.

“With the $5,000 loan I can probably buy more supplies to actually detail vehicles instead of small ones,” Mickey said. “Actually I can probably put a down payment for a building finally so I can have a warehouse.”

South Walton authorities warn of double red flags and Portuguese Man O’ War

Mickey is the fifth recipient of a $5,000 loan from the Cornerstone Trust.

“We are reinvesting in the community,” Janice Lucas, the executive director of Lead Coalition. “And as a collaborative organization we bring together the people, the organizations, the institutions that want to be a part of redeveloping it. So we see our role is to bring people together to help good things happen in our community.”

