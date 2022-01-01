Young entrepreneur awarded $5,000 loan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Lead Coalition and the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church gave a $5,000 scholarship to young entrepreneur Kaibrie Mickey on Friday.

Mickey owns “Mickey Standard”, a car detailing shop.

“With the $5,000 loan I can probably buy more supplies to actually detail vehicles instead of small ones,” Mickey said. “Actually I can probably put a down payment for a building finally so I can have a warehouse.”

Mickey is the fifth recipient of a $5,000 loan from the Cornerstone Trust.

“We are reinvesting in the community,” Janice Lucas, the executive director of Lead Coalition. “And as a collaborative organization we bring together the people, the organizations, the institutions that want to be a part of redeveloping it. So we see our role is to bring people together to help good things happen in our community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.