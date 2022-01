Bleach is readying for its big anime return with the release of its very first poster! As part of the 20th Anniversary for Tite Kubo's original manga series, it was officially announced that Bleach would finally be coming back to anime in order to adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. This arc never got its proper anime due, and thus fans everywhere are now anxious to see Ichigo Kurosaki and the other classic fan favorite characters in action all over again. Thankfully we got our first look at that with a new poster showing off Ichigo front and center.

