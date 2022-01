This week we look back at two intriguing interviews from the past year. Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August of 2021, the Taliban has completely overthrown the Afghan government. President Biden insisted the fall of Kabul was unanticipated but reports later revealed a diplomatic dissent cable was sent to the Secretary of State warning about the Taliban’s advance. Representative Peter Meijer (R-MI) predicts future outcomes for the relationship between the United States and Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO