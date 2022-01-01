ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

By James Clark
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJSRI_0daEU4Hl00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The judge, however, limited the order to only Texas.

“The Court concludes that the circumstances do not justify or require a nationwide injunction,” the ruling said. A recent appeals court ruling frowned on nationwide injunctions and lawyers for the federal government brought up that issue both in writing and during a hearing Thursday in court.

“… The great majority of evidence before the Court is limited to harm caused to Head Start programs in Texas,” the judge in Lubbock ruled on Friday.

Lubbock ISD and the Texas Attorney General argued that Head Start is harmed by mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Head Start is a school-readiness program for infants, toddlers and pre-school children in low-income families.

LISD argued that staff might be fired or forced to quit due to vaccine mandates. Low-income families might withdraw over mask mandates. The Biden Administration disagreed and said the mandates are well justified by the need to keep children and families safe from COVID-19.

The ruling on Friday is preliminary and the lawsuit continues in federal court.

Related Links:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen COVID-19 testing site delayed

Editor’s note: This article was updated with the time testing started. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen said the COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Friday was delayed for half an hour. The clinic was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Harlingen Sports Complex. Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell told ValleyCentral that the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Dec. 27

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included Cameron County releasing a health advisory due to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the area, as well as a double-homicide and a hit and run that left one dead. Cameron County officials issued an advisory to warn residents to be precautious and vaccinate amidst a shortage […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: 600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 600 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This raises the number of net active cases in the county to 1,586. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is now 123,725, according to the release. Of the 600 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to dispense COVID-19 antiviral medication

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas, including at several locations in the Rio Grande Valley. The medications will be dispensed as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program beginning on Dec. 30. Several Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101

DALLAS (AP) — William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years in the industry, has died. He was 101. A spokeswoman for Moncrief Oil confirmed his death to The Associated Press Wednesday but could not immediately provide further details. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Texas Attorney General#Mandates#Head Start#Lubbock Isd#The Biden Administration#Court#Ag#Fed
ValleyCentral

Shots fired at Border Patrol during migrant arrest

FRONTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating an incident that involved shots being fired at Border Patrol agents. Early Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents were apprehending a migrant near the Rio Grande when shots were fired at them from Mexico, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. Authorities said, no one […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County COVID-19 testing demand increases

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 testing is in high demand, and testing centers across the valley are seeing hundreds of people at testing sites such as those in Cameron County. Rolando Casas, Cameron County’s assistant emergency management coordinator, said they have seen 894 Cameron County residents over the past two days between both their […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV expanding mental health program to 37,000 K-12 students

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV School of Medicine has expanded their free mental health program to nine school districts. Through the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program, UTRGV’s School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry will be providing up to four appointments per student as in-school telehealth sessions, according to a press […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ValleyCentral

‘Dog Bill of Rights’ goes into effect January 18

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new state law about how you can tie up your dog outside goes into effect on January 18. The so-called “Dog Bill of Rights” replaces a previous law for mistreating your dog that activists said didn’t have enough teeth. The Dog Bill of Rights, aka Senate Bill 5, was signed […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials respond to fire at old Harlingen hotel overnight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCenral) — Harlingen firefighters responded to the scene of an old hotel on fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at the old Best Western and Event Center. The fire was put out around 5:30 a.m. Officials said that the fire only affected the southside of the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are warning residents to continue with precautions and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments. On Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several regional infusion centers throughout Texas have exhausted their supply of Sotrovimab. Sotrovimab is currently the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Baylor considering remote learning due to Omicron

WACO, Texas – The rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant is leading to some possible changes for Baylor’s spring semester. President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone released a statement today discussing the following potential scenarios: 1: The spring semester could begin as scheduled, but on a remote/virtual/online basis for all classes, meetings and student activities until […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy