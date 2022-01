In the December 22 edition of the Bedford Citizen, Mike Rosenberg reported on a meeting of the Board of Health. Board member Dr. Ann Kiessling [Opinion Editor’s Note: Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics] quoted as making statements that I find surprising and somewhat disturbing. She claimed that in every age cohort under 65, the percentage of deaths from COVID was 0.6% or less. CDC presents cumulative COVID-19 deaths sorted by age and sex at this website: https://data.cdc.gov/widgets/9bhg-hcku?mobile_redirect=true I extracted that portion of the tabular data for both sexes of all ages for the purpose of calculating percentages. The results are summarized in the table.

