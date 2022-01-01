New app aims to help connect people with agribusinesses

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans reported drinking more during the pandemic, and now more people are trying to cut back on their alcohol use.
Changing behavior isn’t easy but new apps are trying to help with a focus on mindful drinking.
A study from the RAND Corporation found that women have seen the highest spikes in pandemic drinking, reporting a 41% increase in heavy drinking episodes.
“We’re seeing a lot of stress drinking,” said Nick Allen, the CEO, and founder of Sunnyside.
The app is geared toward helping people take a “mindful approach to drinking,” which includes helping them cut back and increase their overall health...
