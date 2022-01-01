ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New app aims to help connect people with agribusinesses

By News Staff
cbs19news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new app aims to help people look for local agritourism businesses. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is developing the app to connect consumers...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

How A Zambian Entrepreneur Is Helping Farmers In Her Country And Helping Battle Climate Change

With her Mobile Aquaponics project, Zambian entrepreneur Dorcas Lukwesa intends to help battle climate change and assist farmers in her country. She is among a new wave of budding, talented, and innovative Black leaders helping solve some of the world’s problems. A social entrepreneur, Lukwesa won the Resolution Social Venture Challenge (SVC) at Mastercard Foundation’s Baobab Summit earlier this year for her project, MSN reported.
AGRICULTURE
News On 6

App Aims To Help Focus On Mindful Drinking

Americans reported drinking more during the pandemic, and now more people are trying to cut back on their alcohol use. Changing behavior isn't easy but new apps are trying to help with a focus on mindful drinking. A study from the RAND Corporation found that women have seen the highest...
CELL PHONES
CBS Miami

New App Helps Users Drink Less

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans reported drinking more during the pandemic, and now more people are trying to cut back on their alcohol use. Changing behavior isn’t easy but new apps are trying to help with a focus on mindful drinking. A study from the RAND Corporation found that women have seen the highest spikes in pandemic drinking, reporting a 41% increase in heavy drinking episodes. “We’re seeing a lot of stress drinking,” said Nick Allen, the CEO, and founder of Sunnyside. The app is geared toward helping people take a “mindful approach to drinking,” which includes helping them cut back and increase their overall health...
CELL PHONES
momtastic.com

The Top Apps to Help Parents and Kids Keep Their New Years Resolutions

With the holiday season in full swing, parents everywhere are looking for creative ways to engage the entire family in 2022. “While shopping for our kids can feel harder than brain surgery at times, buying for the whole family can help alleviate some of the shopping burdens we place on ourselves — and potentially introduce new and healthy habits for the New Year,” says Taylor Burton, founder of Till Financial, a collaborative family financial tool that empowers kids to become smarter spenders.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agribusinesses#Smart Phone
Messenger

People helping people

CALLENDER — Storms that brought a trail of destruction and left thousands without power last Wednesday also resulted in communities joining together however they could to help one another. One such case was when Hummingbird Confections in Callender was left without power to its fridges and freezers full of...
CALLENDER, IA
bizjournals

Early Money: $7.2M in seed funding goes to a startup whose app helps people prepare to buy a house

A startup that is trying to help people prepare themselves financially to buy a house attracted a larger-than-average seed round this past week. Quo Finance Inc. has fashioned an app that shows users their financial status, the criteria they need to meet in order to qualify for a mortgage and their progress toward that goal. The Palo Alto startup also recently acquired a mortgage broker called Uncapped Mortgage, it said in a blog post. Quo plans to use the service, which it renamed Quo Home, to allow its users to apply for mortgages directly through its app.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
kiow.com

Cybersecurity Concerns for Farmers and Agribusiness

Farmers and those employed in the agricultural industry should be mindful of the risks involved with internet security and what they can do to keep themselves and their companies safe. With so much activity being done online, farmers share the same risks as those employed in other industries – sometimes...
INDUSTRY
Retirement Daily

New Apps Helping Kids and Teens Become Savvy About Money

CJ MacDonald, the founder and CEO of Step, noticed that teens didn’t know how to interact with money, in part because personal finance wasn’t taught in most schools. He decided to do something about it. He created a banking app designed for teenagers so they could learn how to be financially literate.
CELL PHONES
Shoshone News Press

Groups aims to help people remember the Samuels

WALLACE — It was almost 50 years ago that the grandest building in Wallace was torn down. And while the legacy of the Samuels Hotel lives on in the memories of those who were fortunate enough to see it with their own eyes — the history of the building, however, has been lost on many of the generations that followed it.
WALLACE, ID
Houston Chronicle

New dating app aims to promote Conroe businesses

While feeling frustrated swiping and messaging people on dating apps for months, Conroe native Erica Sinner had the idea of creating a different type of meet-up platform. After a particularly upsetting conversation in 2019 with someone she matched with, Sinner thought of developing an app that would more immediately get people to meet up in person.
CELL PHONES
baltimorenews.net

The Best Language Learning App To Help kids Learn A New Language

The benefits of learning a new language are extensive as the world is progressively being globalized. Bilingualism is now recognised as the real world skill. The number of people who can speak more than one language is continuously growing. Some stats show that 43% of the population on the planet earth is bilingual and 13% are those who can speak three languages fluently. Learning a new language is an art which is not difficult to master. Perhaps it will take time depending upon your age but you will definitely achieve it if you are passionate about it. Learning a new language is beneficial for both kids and adults.
CELL PHONES
@growwithco

Small Business Growth Strategies

Business leaders and entrepreneurs share their top small business growth strategies for the year ahead. 2021 has been a year of rapid transformation across all industries as the country has dealt with shifting political and economic climates, as well as mitigating hot-button issues such as climate change. In a year filled with change, there are some trends making their way into the new year that you and your business should keep an eye out for.
SMALL BUSINESS
centraloregondaily.com

New mobile app helps Nordic skiers navigate Meissner Sno Park

Want to know what conditions are before heading out for some cross country or skate skiing at Meissner Sno Park?. The Meissner Nordic app arrives just in time for the smart phone-toting holiday crowds now descending on Meissner Sno Park. Whether you are an experienced local who knows every inch...
CELL PHONES
mountainliving.com

Connecting People With Nature Through Architecture

Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley, framed by a row of the state’s famed fourteeners and bisected by the powerful Roaring Fork River, is home to CCY. The Basalt-based architectural firm, founded in 1971, is celebrating its 50th year. In the past half-century, the firm has expanded from just four architects to 40 employees—but the firm’s collaborative method of working out solutions to architectural challenges remains the same.
VISUAL ART
TechRadar

Best websites for hiring niche employees in 2022

There’s no shortage of job websites out there, but the biggest and most prominent job boards post positions from every industry you can imagine. That’s great if you want to browse loads of openings or if you’re a recruiter who needs access to a vast pool of potential candidates, but it’s not ideal if you want to find a job or hire staff in a particular industry.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy