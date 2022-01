Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after defeating Cincinnati, but one Bearcat legend was not impressed with the Crimson Tide. Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time first-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He got selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce is one of the league’s most dominant tight ends, and he played at the University of Cincinnati from 2008-12. He recorded ten touchdown receptions as a Bearcat, including a career-high eight scores during his senior year in 2012.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO