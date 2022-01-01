ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEMaA_0daES81v00

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests.

State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only.

That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Comments / 4

wide awake
15h ago

yeah they don't want people to see how empty the hospitals are fake news fake news fake news people aren't in the hospital dying it's a lie

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Over 85,000 Positive COVID Cases Reported Across New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers in New York continue to break records. More than 85,000 people tested positive across the state Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 22%. Experts say the Omicron variant is exploding at unprecedented speed, and they expect that to continue through January. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Additional COVID Testing Resources Throughout Tri-State Area Help Ease Wait Times For Some Residents

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More and more people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19, but some changes in the Tri-State Area seem to be cutting wait times. Michael Wang, of Short Hills, New Jersey, got tested for COVID, along with his wife and kids, a day after coming home from a ski trip. They ran into no problems at New Jersey’s new mass testing site at the East Orange Senior Services headquarters on Halsted Street. “We registered before we came here, and it takes, like, half an hour,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Compare that to waits of three hours at nearby...
UNIONDALE, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

With COVID Infection Numbers Surging, Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best Protection

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. “This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Outlines ‘Winter Surge Plan 2.0’ To Combat COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the Omicron variant spreading and New York breaking yet another record for people testing positive, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled Friday what she called her “Winter Surge Plan 2.0.” It involves more rapid testing, sending dozens of new ambulance teams to New York City, and a dramatic plea for people to get vaccinated. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, the Omicron-driven COVID surge is continuing unabated – 76,555 new cases and a 22.5% positivity rate. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments “It’s almost not worth saying we’re breaking records. We’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some New Haven Hospitals Enforcing Visitation Restrictions Due To Rising COVID Cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases rising, some hospitals in New Haven are limiting access to patients. Starting Thursday, Yale New Haven Health patients having procedures will have to meet visitors outside to be picked up. Only one support person will be allowed to accompany expecting mothers, and only one guardian at a time will be allowed with pediatric patients. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Surging COVID Cases Push New Yorkers To Change New Year’s Eve Party Plans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square was scaled down this year because of COVID concerns, and some people hosting parties did the same thing. If you decided to ring in the new year with scaled-back plans, you weren’t alone. “We’re just gonna go eat some ice cream. That’s pretty much it,” Angel Aleman told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. This year, the Omicron variant wreaked havoc on many, pushing them to change plans to squash events altogether. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hundreds Of Thousands Of At-Home COVID Tests Arrive In Connecticut After Shipment Delay

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says 465,000 at-home rapid COVID tests arrived Friday and more are on the way. He hopes to begin distributing them to cities and towns right away but wants to make sure they go to people who need them first. “If you are showing symptoms, get a test. If you are going to be going into school on Monday, public safety worker, forward-facing public folks, feel like you may have something going on, get a test. Otherwise, if you can hold off a little bit,” Lamont said. The governor also said hundreds of thousands of N95 masks will be made available to help keep people safe as the surge in COVID cases continues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Emergency Room#Covid#Emergency Departments#New Jersey Health#Ny Health Dept
CBS New York

Health Officials: COVID-19 Cases In N.J. Double In 1 Day; Paterson Adds Mobile Testing Sites, Hoboken Begins Indoor Mask Mandate

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases rise in New Jersey, elected officials across the state are taking new action. State health officials said 20,483 new positive PCR tests were reported in New Jersey on Wednesday. That’s nearly double the numbers from Tuesday. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh held a news conference announcing he has adding four new mobile testing sites because of long lines all over the city. “I’m already late,” resident Oscar Venegas told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin. READ MORE: New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread Venegas said he had been waiting three hours to get a test at the only drive-thru...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Do I Need To Quarantine? How Long Should I Stay Isolated?: Health Experts Break Down CDC’s Latest COVID Guidelines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID guidelines constantly changing, experts are trying to unmask the confusion. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to health experts and patients still figuring out the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Kelsey Perkins tested positive right before the holidays. “I actually was supposed to fly to Michigan the day after I got the positive test to go see family, so I was super, super upset. I had to miss Christmas,” she said. Then, eight days into her quarantine, the CDC changed the guidelines from 10 days to five. Click here for the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some newborns have come into the world with a special distinction — they’re the first babies born in the Tri-State Area in this brand new year. Northwell Health says weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces, Ashton Robert Gabriel came into the world right at midnight, too, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He’s the third baby for parents Megan and Rosendy. “The doctor’s like, ‘C’mon Megan, you can do this. We can make a midnight baby,'” Megan Gabriel said. She told CBS2’s Thalia Perez those were the moments just ten minutes before midnight when she began pushing. At the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday. Landlords will now be able to evict tenants who miss or are late with rent payments. For the last year and nine months, the state protected tenants from being kicked out of their homes after many lost their jobs during the pandemic. Housing attorneys predict it will take months to process the more than 50,000 backlogged housing cases in court. “No one’s going to be out in the streets, right, within the next two to three months, really, unless a landlord already had a warrant, a judgement and a warrant for the eviction,” housing attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge said. “To see a family evicted breaks my heart, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” one Jersey City man said. Housing attorneys say tenants should talk to their landlords and show them they’ve applied for rental assistance and have been making whatever payments they can.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Brooklyn Businesses Suffering Amid COVID-19 Surge, New Study Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season. The coffee isn’t flowing like it used to at BKLYN Blend in Bed-Stuy. “We have seen a bit of a decline in sales, which isn’t typical for us during this season, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s fear or are people not in town,” manager Desiree Mullins told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. In addition to fewer customers, the mom-and-pop shop is also struggling with staffing shortages as the Omicron variant surges. “It’s already a short staff, a skeleton crew. A couple...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

City Services Under COVID Strain: MTA Cuts Trains Again Due To Staffing Shortages; FDNY Reminds 911 Is For Emergencies Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 have hit the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hard, resulting in delays and cancellations on certain lines. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the agency about the cutbacks. Signs announcing service has been suspended on the Z, W and B trains were visible throughout the city Thursday. The suspensions and delays are exhausting commuters. “It’s very, very frustrating because sometimes we’re in a rush and I work the night shift,” one person said. “It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating, but I’m grateful we have transportation,” another said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Supply Chain, Warehouse Issues Delay Delivery Of At-Home COVID Test Kits Ordered By Connecticut, Governor Says

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits ordered by the state still have not arrived. “My hope is that we’re going to have a lot more tests, rapid tests very soon, hopefully in time for the new school year, which is January 3rd,” he said. Distribution of 1 million tests to the public was supposed to begin Thursday. Another 2 million tests will be set aside for distribution at schools. Lamont says supply chain and warehouse problems have held up the orders. One million masks, however, are ready to be given out.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

SUNY, CUNY Students Must Get COVID Booster Shot To Be On Campus, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students attending SUNY and CUNY schools will be required to get a COVID vaccine booster shot, once eligible, in order to be on campus for the spring semester, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. The mandate takes effect Jan. 15, 2022. “We are asking all schools to ensure that students, before they return, are boosted. They are required to be vaccinated, now we’re putting on an additional requirement. In order to return to your college campus, you have to be boosted,” Hochul said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s COVID numbers continue to surge just as children prepare to return to the classroom next week. New measures have been announced for city schools in another effort to stop the spread and keep schools open. The new rules include an increase in COVID testing in schools, more testing options for teachers and staff, and changes to the exposure protocol. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, city leaders say schools remain some of the safest places kids can be during the pandemic. This new approach is yet again another way the city is altering the rules as the actual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers on the parkway and a 15 cent increase on the turnpike. Officials say the additional revenue will fund highway and bridge projects.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Nassau County Distributing 20,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits At Mitchel Field In Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With a spike in positive COVID cases, Nassau County has announced plans to increase access to testing. County officials say they’ll distribute 20,000 at-home COVID test kits. A drive-up distribution site at Mitchel Field Athletic Center in Uniondale is open until 2 p.m. Residents will receive up to three free kits per car on a first come, first served basis. Health officials hope access to testing will help people make informed choices. “If you know you’re positive, just stay home. Do no spread this to other people. The timing of this, right before New Year’s Eve, should help people avoid a situation where they’re potentially contagious and they go to an event and spread it to their loved ones,” said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The county is also partnering with Northwell Health to offer free PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy