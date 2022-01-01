Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt brings in locals for New Years Eve

ORCUTT, Calif. - Blast 825 Brewery brings it all when it comes to the holidays.

In general, the holiday season is a time to decorate and bring more spirit into the restaurant and bar, but New Years Eve is bringing a lively atmosphere.

College football playoffs are going all day, but many are grabbing a seat to enjoy time with friends and family for the final day of the year.

While some say they are looking forward to the new year, the brewery says they are grateful for getting through this past year and look forward to brighter days coming next year.

Blast will have a live DJ from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

