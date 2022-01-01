Connecticut Boy Seriously Burned While Trying Social Media ‘Whoosh Bottle’ Challenge

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Fire investigators are warning of a new social media challenge that left a Connecticut child seriously burned.

The experiment is called the “Whoosh Bottle Challenge,” named after the sound it makes. People pour rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug and then light it on fire.

Authorities say the boy was injured Tuesday in East Haven is being treated at a burn center.

The fire marshal says parents should talk to their children about the dangers.

“Open a line of communication with your children to talk about these experiments and what they are seeing on TikTok because talking to them will hopefully be able to reduce these incidences,” East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller said.

Authorities remind everyone that fire is not a toy and the challenge could have been deadly.