Connecticut Boy Seriously Burned While Trying Social Media ‘Whoosh Bottle’ Challenge

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Fire investigators are warning of a new social media challenge that left a Connecticut child seriously burned.

The experiment is called the “Whoosh Bottle Challenge,” named after the sound it makes. People pour rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug and then light it on fire.

Authorities say the boy was injured Tuesday in East Haven is being treated at a burn center.

The fire marshal says parents should talk to their children about the dangers.

“Open a line of communication with your children to talk about these experiments and what they are seeing on TikTok because talking to them will hopefully be able to reduce these incidences,” East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller said.

Authorities remind everyone that fire is not a toy and the challenge could have been deadly.

CBS New York

Hundreds Of Thousands Of At-Home COVID Tests Arrive In Connecticut After Shipment Delay

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says 465,000 at-home rapid COVID tests arrived Friday and more are on the way. He hopes to begin distributing them to cities and towns right away but wants to make sure they go to people who need them first. “If you are showing symptoms, get a test. If you are going to be going into school on Monday, public safety worker, forward-facing public folks, feel like you may have something going on, get a test. Otherwise, if you can hold off a little bit,” Lamont said. The governor also said hundreds of thousands of N95 masks will be made available to help keep people safe as the surge in COVID cases continues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Police: Man Threatens To Shoot Bronx Postal Worker, Steals Mail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say stole mail in the Bronx. It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. at Grand Concourse and East Burnside Avenues. Police say a postal worker was delivering the mail when a man approached him and threatened to shoot him. The suspect grabbed a bunch of the mail and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Struck By Bullet Outside East Harlem Precinct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is beginning the new year in the hospital after being shot while resting in his car between his shifts. It happened Saturday morning outside the 25 Precinct in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police say the officer fractured his skull, but after surgery, is expected to make a full recovery. While police search for the person responsible, our new city leaders are sending a strong message gun violence will not be tolerated. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell pledged to tackle gun violence head on in their first news conference together since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Home Health Aide Gail Godwin Faces Manslaughter Charges In Death Of 83-Year-Old Patient John Busch

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A home health aide on Long Island has been arrested and accused of killing the man she was supposed to be taking care of. On Wednesday, she faced a judge in Nassau County. Monroe Street in Garden City remained quiet, with just one police car in a driveway, but it was a much different scene Monday night, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “There were 15 police vehicles out here,” neighbor Paul Falabella said. They were responding to the home of a longtime neighbor, 83-year-old John Busch. “Between Christmas and New Year’s I’d bring him cookies,” Joanna Falabella said. Police say late that...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Queens Homeowner Pistol-Whipped During Home Invasion Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two men they say broke into a Queens home and attacked the occupant. It happened on Wednesday at 3:35 a.m. at a home on 70th Road and 137th Street. Police say the suspects pulled guns and pistol-whipped the homeowner on his head before tying him up with duct tape. The suspects stole the victim’s debit card and his 2014 Mercedes Benz. The victim was treated at a hospital. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dino Tomassetti Faces Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From Alleged Christmas Shooting Of Parents In Hewlett Harbor

HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A personal trainer from Brooklyn was arraigned on Long Island on Wednesday on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of shooting his parents on Christmas morning. On quiet Seawane Drive in Hewlett Harbor, a sprawling estate was turned into a crime scene on Saturday. READ MORE: Sources: Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting On Wednesday, 29-year-old Dino Tomassetti was escorted by police while in handcuffs to court. He is accused of shooting both of his parents with a .22-caliber gun during an argument over his infant son, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. “It had to do with custody and taking...
HEWLETT, NY
CBS New York

Police: 3-Year-Old Boy Injured In Shooting In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a young boy was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. According to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara, officers responded to the 200 block of Broadway in the Mount Pleasant section of the city at around 1:15 p.m. on a call of shots fired. Lunch for one Newark man took a unexpected turn when all of a sudden he said he heard, “nine or 10 shots,” CBS2’s Cory James reported. He said he quickly ran to a nearby parking lot and found a desperate father who said, “‘My son’s been shot! My son’s been...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison On Gilgo Beach Murders: ‘We Will Not Rest Until We Bring Those Accountable To Justice’

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – More than a decade later, no arrests have been made in the Gilgo Beach murders, a case that has gripped the nation. New to the job, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is already promising victims’ families his commitment to the case. “We will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice,” Harrison said. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, Harrison is pledging to bring a new set of eyes to the investigation. The former NYPD chief got his own look at the site at the center of the unsolved mystery Friday. He also met with homicide investigators and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
