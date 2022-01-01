ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Chubb, Jeudy land on COVID-19 list

By Troy Renck
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Sa02_0daEQfo700

ENGLEWOOD — Already demoralized by back-to-back losses, a compromised Broncos team will face the Chargers on Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Denver added outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper, inside linebacker Baron Browning, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and receiver Jerry Jeudy to the reserve list on Friday. That brings the total to 13 players in three days, including seven starters: cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell (could return for Sunday), Browning, Chubb, receiver Tim Patrick, right tackle Bobby Massie and Jeudy.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said receiver Courtland Sutton could be added to list as well on Saturday after testing, leaving 11 sidelined on the 53-man roster. Defensive line coach Bill Kollar is also out with COVID, replaced by assistant Mike Hiestand.

"It's a no excuse league. And we are not going to use any. We’re going to play a game on Sunday and we’re expecting to win," Fangio said. "Our guys attitude during the walkthrough today was tremendous.”

Fangio indicated that there has been no talk of postponing the game, nor has he let his mind go there even if it would help the Broncos. He explained that they would make adjustments on both sides of the ball to fit the personnel, which will include reserve receivers Kendall Hinton and practice squader Seth Williams and cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

"I am bullish on those guys who will get their chance," Fangio said.

At outside linebacker, Aaron Patrick will receive additional reps. And Andre Mintze could return from the COVID list. Browning was capable at helping at outside linebacker, a position he manned at times at Ohio State. He's out. That means it's likely Jonas Griffith paired with Micah Kizer inside.

The Broncos elevated the following players from the practice squad: running back Damarea Crockett, Williams, receiver Travis Fulgham and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

I texted with Chubb to see how he felt.

"Nothing crazy. Just tired," Chubb told Denver7.

Friday's players join outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, safety Caden Sterns and special teams cornerback Mike Ford. The Broncos will be using their third team right tackle in Quinn Bailey.

The Broncos are also without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who might not play again this season after suffering his second concussion against the Bengals. Drew Lock will make his second straight start.

The Broncos have had 32 players and two coaches land on the COVID list over the past two-plus months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Broncos cancel practice, add 4 players to COVID-19/reserve list

DENVER • The Broncos canceled practice Thursday after four new players were added to the COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, defensive back Mike Ford, right tackle Bobby Massie and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly were all added to the list and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers. This news comes after the Broncos placed four other players on the list Wednesday: wide receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.
NFL
lamarledger.com

Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning test positive for COVID-19 as Broncos lose more starters ahead of Chargers game

A day after canceling practice for the first time this season, the Broncos’ coronavirus problem worsened Friday. Three starters — receiver Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Baron Browning — and reserve defensive lineman McTelvin Agim tested positive, coach Vic Fangio said, which rules them out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Chubb#Englewood#Browning Chubb#Covid#Ohio State
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy