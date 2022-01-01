ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Pacers

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers 108-106 in Indianapolis to advance to 23-10 on the season.

They are now tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Pacers fell to 14-22 on the season, and are a disappointment so far this season sitting at the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did they lose on Friday, but they lost in heartbreaking fashion.

DeMar DeRozan nailed an incredible buzzer beater to win the game for the Bulls, and the clip of the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

The Pacers will play their next game in Ohio on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

