ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Nick Saban on Cincinnati: ‘There’s No Doubt They Belonged in the Playoff’

By SI Staff
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DX8Pb_0daEPN4w00

After many questioned whether or not the Bearcats should have been in the CFP semifinals after their loss to Alabama, Saban squashed the doubters.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There were many on the internet debating whether or not Cincinnati belonged in the College Football Playoff after its 276 loss against Alabama on Friday in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Bearcats (13–1), the fourth seed and first Group of 5 team to make the playoff final four, were the nation’s only undefeated team before Friday.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to their sixth straight semifinal win, was not one of the doubters, however.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

In addition to making Group of 5 history, Cincinnati’s overall record is impressive considering Friday’s loss was just its second in two seasons—both coming in their final games. In last year’s Peach Bowl, the Bearcats lost on a last-second field goal against Georgia, 24–21.

Their breakthrough into the playoff this season was boosted by a victory against Notre Dame in early October. Notre Dame, which lost 31–14 against Alabama in last year’s CFP semifinal, didn’t lose again this season, but finished fifth in the CFP rankings.

“Obviously this is gut-wrenching and really, really difficult for everybody, but most importantly for the 30 or so seniors that have brought this program and this team so far,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said postgame.

More College Football Coverage:

Cade McNamara, World-Beater? He Thinks So
Doubt Stetson Bennett at Your Own Risk
The Secret to Will Anderson Jr.'s Quick Rise at Bama
Meet Nick Saban's Own Football Guru

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cfp#First Group Of 5#Notre Dame
Sports Illustrated

Big Sunday for Lance and Burrow; Bruce Arians and His Sad, Small Words

1. The excitement over Trey Lance in a Kyle Shanahan offense was the prospect of Trey Lance actually operating a Kyle Shanahan offense. Basically, imagine all the things that work well with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but now instead of just attacking the intermediate level of the defense, you’d have a quarterback who could pull it back on those wide-zone play-action looks and either (a) keep it and escape to the back side—forcing defenses to keep a back-side defender in place on every outside-zone run—or (b) fire a downfield throw outside the opposite hash, putting incredible stress on defenses, both vertically and horizontally.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy