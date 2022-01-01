ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Alum Travis Kelce After Cotton Bowl: ‘Bama Didn’t Impress Anyone Tonight’

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDuNe_0daEPMCD00

Cincinnati great Travis Kelce was on hand for the program’s 27–6 defeat at the hands of Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl. Even with that blowout loss, he did not come away blown away by the reigning national champs.

Kelce, a five-time All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, wasted little time in throwing shade at the Crimson Tide after their win.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell may not agree with that takeaway from Friday's blowout. Alabama held Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats’ offense to just 218 total yards, a number almost matched by Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson, who had 204 yards in a stellar performance.

Kelce was a 2013 third-round pick after his solid Cincinnati career, during which he earned first-team All-Big East honors as a senior.

With the win, Alabama will face the winner of the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan in the Jan. 10 national championship game.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

Marcus Freeman’s Roller Coaster Debut Includes Broken Record As ND Falters

Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut was unlike any others—it began in a New Year’s Six bowl. And at first, it looked promising as the Fighting Irish came out red hot. Heading into the Fiesta Bowl, Oklahoma State hadn’t allowed more than 24 points during the first half in 13 games, but that quickly changed as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Notre Dame posted 28 points. The most the Cowboys have allowed in an entire game this season was 33 points, which came from Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Arkansas Trolls Penn State on Twitter After Outback Bowl Win

There is perhaps no purer union of sport and technology like college football and Twitter. The two are unceasing bundles of chaos that never fail to provide entertainment all yearlong, and there’s no time of the calendar more action-packed than bowl season. As 2022 unfolds, it took little time for college football Twitter to shine once more.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Bowl#College Football Playoff#Orange Bowl#American Football#Cincy#Chiefs#Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy