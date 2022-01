CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With an imminent influx of COVID-19 patients on the horizon, Trident Health says it's revising its visitation policy in preparation. “Since March 2020 when COVID was first confirmed in South Carolina, and through the surges that followed, we have adjusted our COVID Safety and Protection Plan to reflect the virus’s impact on our patients, staff and physicians,” Rod Whiting, Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, said in a statement. “We continue to require visitors, along with our staff and physicians, to be masked and practice social distancing.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO