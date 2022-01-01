ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne’: Amazon driver rescues baby and parents from Colorado fire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose, Keely Sugden
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ou68_0daEO3Bm00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) – If Mary Stanley’s husband hadn’t bought a bike pump on Amazon, they may have met a different fate on Thursday when the Marshall Fire ripped through their community.

The family car had a dead battery, so Stanley’s husband ordered the bike pump so he could travel by bike.

Like many parents with four-month-old babies, naps can be a survival staple. The family woke up around 11:12 a.m. on Thursday. That’s when Stanley smelled smoke. They went outside and saw flames and realized they had to leave immediately.

No reported deaths in devastating fire that may have destroyed 1,000 homes in Boulder County

After gathering a few things, they tried to find any neighbors that might be able to help, but everyone was gone.

They didn’t know how they were going to get out of the fire’s path, but that’s when a delivery driver named Luanne arrived to deliver the bike pump.

“We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne,” Stanley said. “She was our saving grace. A little angel right at the moment that we needed her.”

Marshall Fire flyover: Damage seen from above in Boulder County

Luanne asked the couple if they needed help as the Stanley family was outside their gate in the crazy wind, with the fire already burning the nearby shopping center.

“I really don’t think we would have made it out because it was happening so fast and with the winds like that, the gusts were so strong my husband was struggling to stay upright and get all of our things inside the van,” Stanley said.

Stanley had to stand in the delivery van with the baby to get out of the wind.

“She (Luanne) was actually pretty calm about it, she offered to help and she got us in the van and propped us up against the side and she dropped us off at the nearest community center,” Stanley said.

Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’

Aerial video shows that Stanley’s home is gone. They now have a picture of where the house used to stand.

“It’s no longer there, it’s just a big pile of ashes,” Stanley said.

The family waited at the community center until their friends picked them up and took them to Mary’s mother-in-law’s house, where they stayed last night.

“We don’t know what our plans are next, you know, we just lost our home,” Stanley said. “We are worried about our neighbors more than our house cause ya know it’s not stuff that makes a home, it’s the people. And we are just glad we got out safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Structure fire in Nescopeck sends pet to hospital

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A residential fire that broke out Sunday evening in Nescopeck sent one dog to a veterinary hospital. According to Don Hess, Chief of Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company, the residents of the house in the 430 block of West Second Street had just arrived home when the flames broke out […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Goat rescued after escaping slaughter truck on New Year’s Eve

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal sanctuary is saving the life of a goat after it escaped from a slaughter truck traveling along Route 380 on New Year’s Eve. Thousands of animals are transported in overcrowded trucks to slaughter plants on a daily basis, but one goat’s journey to its final destination […]
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Mary Stanley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kdvr#Aerial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

Look back at eventful news with 2021 year in review

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The year 2021 has been an eventful one in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has reported on events that include everything from COVID-19 concerns and controversy to an area county once again having issues running its elections. An alleged serial killer was arrested in our area and a state investigation […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Police looking for missing woman from Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police are looking for Nancy Shade, 62, who was last seen on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m in the 1200 block of Bleim Road, Pottstown. Shade is described as white, 5’5″, 180 pounds, with short curly brown hair, brown eyes, and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy