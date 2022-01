ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police said a man was found dead inside his St. Paul apartment on Monday, one week after he reported being assaulted. According to the St. Paul Police Department, Carlos Venceslado Rocha, 51, filed a police report on Dec. 20, 2021 stating he'd been hit in the face by another resident in the apartment complex. Police and medics responded, but officials said Rocha was not taken to the hospital.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO