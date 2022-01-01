ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 17,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia on New Year’s Eve

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is entering the New Year with a new record high for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

According to the Virginia Department of Health , 17,618 new cases were reported on New Year’s Eve. Virginia has been experiencing a surge in cases following the holidays and the spreading of the omicron variant.

‘We’re losing good providers’: Medical providers overwhelmed as COVID-19, Flu cases rise in Virginia

The 7-day moving average for cases is 9,883, which is thousands higher than the spike in cases reported in January 2021. Prior to the surge caused by omicron, Virginia’s cased peaked at 9,914 reported in one day. That peak was surpassed for the first time on Dec. 29, with cases climbing each day since.

The Virginia Department of Health is currently reporting a testing positivity rate of 21.5%.

After nearly two years of the pandemic, Virginia has reached 1,118,518 total COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth has lost 15,587 people to the virus.

