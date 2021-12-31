What do I do if I can't get a COVID test in Louisiana during the omicron wave

As demand for COVID testing continues to soar amid a nationwide shortage, the Louisiana Department of Health released guidance for those unable to be tested.

Do not visit an emergency room simply to obtain a test if you have mild or no symptoms. Emergency rooms are for the seriously ill or people needing immediate medical attention.

Because of the surge in cases in Louisiana, testing might not be available for everyone over the holiday weekend.

LDH stresses that testing alone is not a strategy to stay safe and protect others against omicron and provides the following recommendations for people who are unable to be tested.

Hospitals to Shreveport: COVID testing bad use of ER resources

What to if you have symptoms:

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home for at least 5 days, except to get medical care. If you are fever-free and you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving, you may leave home after 5 days, but you must wear a well-fitting mask when around others for an additional 5 days.

Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

If you have an emergency warning sign (trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds), seek emergency care immediately.

Stay in touch with your doctor. Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their physician early in the course of even mild illness.

Tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

What to do if you have been exposed:

The recommendation to test after exposure is to allow individuals who test positive to isolate quickly and prevent additional spread. Tests are a snapshot in time, and one negative test after exposure does not mean you will not test positive later. Individuals who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 need to follow the most up-to-date quarantine guidance below, regardless of a negative test result or in the event they cannot access a test.

If you have received a booster shot, or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two months, you do not need to stay home but you should:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day five, if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

Misty Castile is the editor of the Shreveport Times. You can reach her at mcastile@gannett.com or on Twitter at @castilemisty.