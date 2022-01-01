ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Inhale Gasoline Fumes

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Though gasoline fumes aren't as risky as their were in the leaded gasoline days, prolonged or repeated exposure can still pose significant health...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Automobile#Clean Air Act#Inhalation#Medical News#Motor Biscuit#American
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
