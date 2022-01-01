4-foot alligator rescued in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An alligator was rescued in the town of Guilford, according to police.

The Guilford Police Department said the alligator, named Stella, was transferred to an aquarium where she will “live her best alligator life.”

“She really looked to be smiling (looks are deceiving),” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police reminded residents pet alligators are prohibited by state law. For a list of other animals not allowed as pets in the state, click here .

