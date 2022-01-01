ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 P.M. Weather Report

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Chris Shaffer reports dangerous winds...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Several injuries reported after severe weather, possible tornadic activity in Georgia

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Several minor injuries have been reported out of Newton County following an evening of severe weather and possible tornadic activity. According to Newton County Battalion Chief Joe Cagle, three adults, one teen, and one child all suffered minor injuries. Among them, one young girl and her mother were in a car that was picked up and thrown, while the other three victims were injured while running for cover.
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rain transitions to snow early Sunday

11:00 PM Forecast Update AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 35° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 19° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM Happy New Year! Saturday started off with temperatures in the 50’s and some spotty rain showers. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon to evening hours on Saturday. Saturday the high was […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

