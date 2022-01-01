Watch: Massive NYE fireworks show welcomes 2022

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Who needed to sit around and watch a replay of the ball drop in New York City to start your 2022 when Dallas produced the biggest fireworks show in the Central time zone?

The main event on NYE in Texas was the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that illuminated the Dallas city skyline at midnight. The show included breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

Scotty McCreery , one of country music’s biggest stars, headlined this year’s broadcast. Most people will remember McCreery as the winner of the 10th season of American Idol. The 28-year-old has had a stellar career since winning the reality show. McCreery’s song “You Time,” part of his fifth album, has been on the country music charts since the end of 2020. His number one hits include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

McCreery played all of his top songs before and after the fireworks show.

“Lone Star NYE 2022” aired across the state of Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

