2021 Book Trends Show The Power Of BookTok And Rise Of Audiobooks

By Rachel Kramer Bussel
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Scribd has released its data on some of the most important book trends of 2021, based on data drawn from a sample set of over 100 million hours consumed through their total marketplace of over 160 million pieces of content and more than 800 million readers. One of the standouts trends...

goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
Business Insider

The 21 best audiobooks of 2021, from striking memoirs to gripping thrillers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Our favorite apps to discover new audiobooks are Audible, Libro.fm, and Libby. The audiobooks on this list were bestsellers and notable favorites from 2021. Last year, I completely fell in love with audiobooks. It can be difficult for...
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
goodhousekeeping.com

The 15 Best and Most-Anticipated Books of 2022

Nothing beats a good book. I was always that kid getting in trouble for reading under my desk, working my way through the classroom bookshelf and then the school library, huddled in a corner with a paperback during recess. Imagine my delight when I got older and realized that reading and writing about books could be a career! Books offer an escape when the real world feels too stressful or scary, can spark even the most dormant imaginations with fantasy or historical fiction, send a chill up the straightest of spines with a good thriller, melt even the most hardened hearts with a steamy romance novel or give us a chance to walk in someone else's shoes through nonfiction or memoir.
PopSugar

67 Books That Will Make Their Much-Anticipated Debut in 2022

Each year brings its share of bookish surprises, including debuts that mark the arrival of literary superstars and long-awaited new releases from tried and true favorites. But even by the usual standards, the best books of 2022 are an impressive collection of thrillers, romance reads, literary fiction, and every genre in between. Whether you've been anxiously awaiting the next suspense-filled read from Lucy Foley or the buzz around Nikki May's debut Wahala has piqued your interest, 2022's most anticipated releases are sure to keep you turning pages (or staying up with your Kindle) all year long.
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
Washington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99.) By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet. 2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey. 3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient...
Business Insider

The 20 best young adult books of 2021, according to Goodreads reviewers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. In 2021, some incredible new young adult novels were released, from exciting thrillers in high school settings to new installments of adored fantasy series. To rank the best young adult novels of 2021, we turned to the recommendations of Goodreads reviewers. On Goodreads, over 125 million readers rate, review, and share their favorite book recommendations. So whether you're looking to start a new YA series or lose yourself in a fun young adult romance, here are the most popular young adult books of 2021, according to Goodreads reviewers.
moneyweek.com

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

I love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get nothing but surface ideas, and everyone has those ideas, so they're not worth anything.
The Guardian

Letters of Note compiled by Shaun Usher audiobook review – a missive success

The popular compendium of correspondence from history is brilliant in book form, but it takes on a whole new dimension in audio. An eclectic treasure trove of letters written by musicians, actors, poets, writers, explorers, dictators and more, this year’s updated edition is read by a host of actors including Noma Dumezweni, Toby Jones, Juliet Stevenson, Gillian Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Colin Salmon and Stephen Fry.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Audiobooks

'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman. (Penguin Audio, unabridged, 11¾ hours) This is the second installment in Richard Osman's justifiably popular series chronicling the adventures of the Thursday Murder Club, a group of elderly sleuths living in an English retirement village. Like its predecessor, this has its poignant moments, but above all it is witty in a low-key, mild-mannered fashion that is particularly diverting in juxtaposition with the murder and mayhem unloosed by the intricate plot. Our four friends — ex-spy Elizabeth, retired nurse Joyce, psychiatrist Ibrahim and firebrand labor agitator Ron — find themselves sorting out (and, to be frank, involved in) a tangle of crimes encompassing corrupt secret-service operatives, a couple of hit men, the mafia, jewel theft, drug-dealing, thuggery and an act of enterprising vengeance. This thoroughly engaging book is further enhanced by narrator Lesley Manville, whose many acting roles include W.S. Gilbert's wife, Kitty, in "Topsy-Turvy" and Princess Margaret in the forthcoming season of "The Crown." Here, her voice absorbs the manner and accents of the various characters while still retaining the discreetly wry air that pervades the book's overall sensibility. This is an outstanding performance.
ohsmagnet.com

BookTok: the unexpected mix of social media and reading

BookTok is a popular sub-community on the app TikTok where users can share anything pertaining to books such as recommendations, popular book discussions and reviews. The hashtag “BookTok” currently has over 29 billion views, while other hashtags that relate to BookTok have somewhere between 100 thousand to a billion views. Although any book can be shared on BookTok, the main genres tend to fit a younger but mature audience, which is why YA novels, romance, mystery and fantasy tend to be the most popular.
bookriot.com

The Most Popular Books in U.S. Libraries in 2021

A Quartz survey reached out to U.S. public libraries for their most checked out titles of the year. 14 responded from across the country, including Seattle, Portland, Denver, San Antonio, Nashville, New York, and Baltimore. Unsurprisingly, ebooks saw a surge in popularity this year, but that continues a trend of...
