Colorado nonprofit veteran Lisa Cooper will begin a new role on Jan. 10 as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Grand County. “The need for affordable housing in Grand County has become more intense in the wake of COVID-19 and the East Troublesome wildfire,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to be part of the solution with the county’s Habitat affiliate. Change depends on ordinary people who have the courage to say we can do this together as a community and serve those individuals that are in need.”

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO