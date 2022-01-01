ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

2 people, 1 dog dead after fire burns down Sarasota home

By Robert Pandolfino
 1 day ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people and a dog have died after a fire ripped through a home in Sarasota late Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly before midnight, the Sarasota County Fire Department was called to a blaze at 4040 Proctor Road. When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Based on preliminary investigation, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshal’s office believe both individuals died as the result of carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation.

There was no evidence of arson or foul play and again, based on early investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

The sheriff’s office will continue to work closely with the Fire Marshal while the cause of the fire is confirmed. An official cause of death for both victims will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

