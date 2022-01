Gasparilla’s roots run deep in Tampa dating back generations to 1904 when the very first ‘invasion’ was concocted as a way to promote the city and its May Day Festival. There was even a mythical tale penned about a legendary pirate Jose Gaspar to add intrigue as those first pirates invaded by horseback. Fast forward a century and there is little doubt Gasparilla has helped put Tampa on the map, growing into one of the largest parades in the country.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO