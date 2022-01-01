ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Years Eve Safety Tips

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 1 day ago
New Years Eve is a great chance to celebrate the year gone by and the coming of a new one. However, these celebrations also come with great dangers and responsibilities. Here are a few tips from the American Safety Council to keep in mind as you make your New Years...

wktn.com

Curb Drunk Driving this New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 30, 2021) – As Ohioans prepare to ring in the New Year, AAA is encouraging everyone to celebrate responsibly and drive sober. Drivers recognize the dangers of drunk driving. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, nearly all drivers (94.5%) say driving after drinking is very or extremely dangerous. Yet, alcohol-related crashes and fatalities remain an issue on Ohio’s roads.
OHIO STATE
L'Observateur

After a Deadly Year on Louisiana Roadways, Troopers Urge Safety for New Year’s Eve

Citizens across Louisiana have been enjoying the holiday festivities and Louisiana State Police would like to remind everyone of a few simple things to do in order to keep you safe on the roadways. As we begin the countdown to 2022, celebrations across the state will increase traffic on our highways. By taking the necessary precautions, many fatal and serious injury crashes can be prevented. The task of reducing crashes and preventing a holiday tragedy is the responsibility of both law enforcement and the public. Through preventative steps and safe choices by drivers and passengers in motor vehicles, the vast majority of holiday crashes can be prevented. Throughout this holiday period, Troopers will partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct proactive enforcement in support of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
LOUISIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Local Police and Bars Prepare For New Year's Eve

There's nothing like New Year's Eve. People celebrating, the ball dropping, and the start of a new year. But some people start their new year in jail due to a preventable crime. “I wanna make sure everybody's safe, but I wanna have a good time as well,” said Danny Bennett,...
DRINKS
WXII 12

New Year's Eve: Make a plan before drinking alcohol, MADD says

N.C. — No matter what New Year's Eve plans people have in store, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, said it's more important than ever before to make a plan before drinking alcohol. Steven Burritt, MADD's Regional Executive Director in North and South Carolina, said New...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taft Midway Driller

New traffic laws go into effect on Jan. 1

The California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect January 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Sideshow Definition and Penalties (Assembly Bill (AB) 3, Fong): This new law strengthens...
TRAFFIC
beaumontpd.org

DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint

Beaumont, CA - On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Beaumont Police Department conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Oak Valley Parkway at Noble Creek Park. As a result, 500 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, two vehicles were towed and seven citations were issued. Officers also made two arrests with the first being for possession of methamphetamine and the second arrest was for a DUI driver who had 10 previous DUI arrests.
BEAUMONT, CA
Odessa American

CATES: Please don’t drive drunk or drugged

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
duboiscountyherald.com

Sheriff: avoid drunk and drugged driving

As your Sheriff and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information. During the holidays and into the new year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
automotive-fleet.com

New State Traffic Laws Aim to Combat Dangerous Driving

With the New Year upon us, several states including California, Oregon, and Wisconsin are ushering in new traffic laws and enforcement efforts to help combat risky driving behaviors. California: Cracking Down on Illegal Sideshows and Street Racing. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has recognized a series of new traffic safety...
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Legal Consequences of Drunk Driving

Based on the latest reports from the legal and highway safety sectors, an estimated one million people are arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the United States. Some might argue that the number of people who drive under the influence of alcohol but don't get caught is probably much higher. In many cases, drunk drivers cause serious accidents that result in extensive injuries and even loss of life. Even in cases where drivers are pulled over without being in an accident, though, the consequences of driving while intoxicated can be quite harsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thv11.com

Safe rides home on NYE, one tow at a time

This Friday, people all over the world will count down and pop champagne to ring in the new year. But as people go out, they may not think about the after party.
Lake Charles American Press

Law enforcement has holiday plans for impaired drivers

The bright, blinking lights that impaired drivers see in their rearview mirrors won’t be coming from Rudolph’s shiny nose: Louisiana law enforcement officers are patrolling the state to take drunk drivers off the roads and into jail this holiday season. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is participating in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dangers of drunken, drowsy driving

Every year over 10,000 people are killed in drunken driving crashes in the US. In 2019, that was one person every 52 minutes! During the holiday season, these rates increase. In December of 2019 alone, 837 people lost their lives in a drunken driving crash. Driving under the influence doesn't...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grice Connect

“Operation Safe Disposal” in full effect this Holiday season

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro will be hosting the seasonal holiday program “Operation Safe Disposal” for Statesboro residents. This program offers citizens a safe alternative to disposing of boxes for TVs, computer gaming systems, sound systems, or other valuables. By providing separate waste containers, citizens...
STATESBORO, GA
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

