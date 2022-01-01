New Years Eve Safety Tips

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.

