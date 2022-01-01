Wigwam Skating rink hosts family-friendly New Year’s Eve event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Dec. 31st, the Wigwam Skating Rink hosted their New Year’s Eve extravaganza with a family-friendly twist.

All ages from tweens, teens, and even adults we’re invited to celebrate the new year. The night was filled with skating, prizes, mocktails, a dinner buffet, and ending the night with a firework countdown to midnight.

Owner of the Wigwam says he’s excited to pass down an event he has enjoyed for many years.

“We’re very excited. We love dealing with the community. We love having events that we host. And it makes me really feel special. I spent the last 25 years of my life being inside a roller rink in one state or the other,” Robert Kramer said.

Children we’re also able to enjoy a free breakfast before going home.

