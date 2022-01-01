ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North clinches 11th Classic Championship

By Omar Tellow
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated the Linton-Stockton Miners 47-45 on Thursday night to win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for the 11th time since it’s inception. It’s the 8th title for Patriots head coach Todd Woelfle. Colin Frank had the game winning layup with 9 seconds left, he finished with 12 points. Mark Hankins added 10 and Joey Hart had 14 for the Miners, who appeared in the championship game for the 4th time in the last six years.

Asked about why the Patriots are so successful, here’s what Coach Woelfle had to say. “It boils down to having good players, players that buy in, great assistant coaches and an administration now that supports us, good fans our student body was phenomenal tonight and when you do that it’s a community win so I’m just happy for everybody not only in Terre Haute but involved in Terre Haute North,” he said.

Added senior Mark Hankins: “The work that the coaching staff puts in is unreal I mean everybody on that coaching staff is watching games and getting us prepared for the next day and I think that’s what that’s probably the biggest part of you know our team coming in here and being able to win,” Hankins said.

That sentiment was echoed by senior Colin Frank: “We just really have a great group of guys I mean we can go to anybody to score I trust I would have trusted anybody on that bench to perform the way that we should you know and he is just a great coach really he knows what plays to play at the end,” Frank said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

