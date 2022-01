Jalen Rucker had 21 points as Army narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 77-74 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams. Loyola trailed by 13 at halftime and tied the score only once in the second half — on Cam Spencer’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime at 68-all. Army scored the first six points of overtime en route to the victory.

WEST POINT, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO