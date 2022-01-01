ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered snowflakes, arctic wind sweep Upper Michigan into 2022

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 1 day ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A Northern Plains-based system brings scattered snow to Upper Michigan on New Year’s Eve. Then, the lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for...

wfxd.com

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: New Year’s Day winter storm

We’re waking up in the new year of 2022 to sleet, snow, and freezing rain. From Kansas City and the I-70 corridor southwards, the sleet and freezing rain mixture will continue throughout the morning, with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Around the metro, we still expect snow to become the dominant precip type […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY EVENING: *Weather Alert* Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe are possible out ahead of a cold front that will transit our region overnight. After another day of record-breaking warmth, we have all ingredients necessary for severe thunderstorms: warm air, plenty of humidity, and a lifting mechanism. The one thing that might prevent […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Upper Michigan#Arctic#North Wind#Snowflakes#Weather Updates#Tv6
wabi.tv

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday

Rain showers will transition to snow on Sunday with a window of freezing rain & sleet in between. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with scattered rain, snow...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Dangerous Cold and Snow Tonight across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!. A band of snow will move east across the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
live5news.com

Showers Sunday....Much Colder Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a cold front headed our way later Sunday which will bring much colder weather our way by Monday. The weather will stay mainly dry through tonight but that changes tomorrow. The strong cold front will be approaching from the west Sunday afternoon bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Storms will move through during the afternoon or evening with some rain lingering overnight and into early Monday morning. Ahead of the front, expect one last warm day on Sunday with highs reaching near 80 degrees by early in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Monday morning with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Austin

Arctic cold front arriving tonight with single-digit wind chills possible Sunday

After what was easily our warmest December in recorded history and a warm first day of 2022, our first true taste of winter will crash into Central Texas after sunset Saturday night. With it comes our coldest temperatures and wind chill values since February with at least two nights of freezing temperatures expected. Here’s what you’ll need to plan for, and when...
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
NECN

Scattered Showers Saturday With Afternoon Wind Gusts

Happy New Year! We are starting off a little soggy, but mild. Scattered showers continue to head through in waves all day long. The south wind will be a little gusty, around 30 mph in the afternoon and stronger along the South Coast. Another push of downpours will move through late Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Pounds Chicago Area; Lake Enhancement Could Bring 6 Inches Or More For Some Areas

By Albert Ramon and Robb Ellis CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow began pounding the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, and the forecast continues to call for up to 6 inches or more of accumulation in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties, and part of Will County, through midnight Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Other parts of the area are under a winter weather advisory, which has been extended to 3 a.m. for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Snowfall in Midwest as winter finally hits region

The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest began to finally arrive on the first day of the new year.The National Weather Service said the snow started falling Saturday and that as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow could fall by Sunday morning.In Michigan, forecasters said the heaviest snow was falling Saturday night, with as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) expected along Interstate 94 in west Michigan and 3 to 5 inches (8 to 12 centimeters) anticipated in the southeastern part of the state. The northern end of Indiana is expected to see between...
ENVIRONMENT

