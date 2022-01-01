New time set for Saturday’s Thunderbirds game at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were planning on going to Saturday’s Thunderbirds game, the start time has been delayed.

The game against the Rochester Americans was originally slated for 2:05 p.m. Saturday but the puck will now drop at 2:35 p.m. Fans with digital tickets will see the time change automatically on their tickets.

The Thunderbirds remain the leaders of the Atlantic division with a 16-7-2-1 record. On Thursday, the Thunderbirds announced that they have signed East Longmeadow native Forward Peter Crinella. The 25-year-old is in his third professional season after graduating from Holy Cross College. Crinella played for Springfield Cathedral High prior to college.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.