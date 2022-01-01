Red Wings D Moritz Seider presents young fan with his stick [Video]
It’s the season of giving, and Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider came through in a big...detroitsportsnation.com
It’s the season of giving, and Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider came through in a big...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0