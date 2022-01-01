ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un warns of ‘life-and-death struggle’ in 10th anniversary speech

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NFRT_0daEGLhv00
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the central committee meeting. He has warned the country is facing a ‘great life-and-death struggle’.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States.

North Korea’s main goals for 2022 will be jump-starting economic development and improving people’s lives as it faces a “great life-and-death struggle”, Kim told a meeting of the ruling party’s central committee on Friday.

The meeting coincided with the 10th anniversary of Kim effectively assuming leadership of the country after the death of his father in 2011.

Kim has used previous speeches around the new year to make major policy announcements, including launching significant diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the US.

But summaries of his speech published in North Korean state media made no specific mention of the US, with only a passing reference to unspecified discussions of inter-Korean relations and “external affairs”.

The domestic focus of the speech underscored the economic crises Kim faces at home, where self-imposed anti-pandemic border lockdowns have left North Korea more isolated than ever before.

“The basic tasks facing the part and the people the next year are to provide a firm guarantee for implementing the five-year plan and make remarkable changes in the national development and the people’s living,” Kim was quoted as saying.

Kim spent the majority of his speech detailing domestic issues from an ambitious plan for rural development to people’s diets, school uniforms and the need to crack down on “non-socialist practices”.

He cited unspecified military advancements as a major achievement of the past year and discussed “militant tasks” facing national defence in 2022. The tractor factory he discussed in the speech is also likely to be used to build launch vehicles for missiles, foreign analysts have said, and North Korea is believed to have expanded its arsenal despite the lockdowns.

The big focus on rural development is likely a populist strategy, said Chad O’Carroll, founder of NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks North Korea.

“Overall, Kim might be aware that revealing sophisticated military development plans while people are suffering food shortages and harsh conditions outside of Pyongyang might not be such a good idea this year,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comments / 433

McGovern
22h ago

If he fed his country instead of his insane pursuit of second-rate nuclear weapons, he might not have to worry about the survival of his dictatorship.

Reply(22)
241
Kilimi Faleafine
21h ago

the only way that country has a chance for anything is for the kims to be gone that family has fcked up that country long enough....

Reply(27)
122
Paula Robinson
23h ago

At least President Trump has ideas and goals unlike Biden whose only goal is to divide the US. The man has dementia. His first day in office after signing an executive order I actually heard him say I don't know what I just signed. Kim and Putin are laughing at the US because they know our leader is a weak, feeble man. And this does not mean that I idolized President Trump or agreed with everything he did.

Reply(92)
137
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Nuclear Weapon#North Korean#Inter Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...
ECONOMY
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
Hypebae

North Korea Bans Laughing and Drinking for 11 Days

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has banned laughing and drinking for 11 days to commemorate his father Kim Jong-il’s death. Citizens attended the memorial service at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun last week, as reported by Reuters. For the 10th anniversary, Kim ordered the country to enter an 11-day-long period of mourning — a day longer than the usual 10 days. Throughout this time, North Koreans are prohibited from laughing or drinking alcohol, as well as participating in leisure activities.
POLITICS
Indy100

Kim Jong Un looks unrecognisable after dramatic weight loss

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un now looks unrecognisable in photos released by the state media after dramatic weight loss.Kim appeared to have a more slender physique in pictures released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were captured during a ruling party meeting.As reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the government officials present spoke about “guiding the struggle” of their “Party and people to the next stage of victory.”This comes as the country experiences economic crises due to coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, natural disasters, and sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.The outlet also noted that government authorities insisted that the Kim...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

The Guardian

97K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy